BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.04% of UFP Technologies worth $21,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 482.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 147.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPT stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

