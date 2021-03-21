BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,408,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,336,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDNY. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $772.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

