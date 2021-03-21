BlackRock Inc. Purchases 32,307 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.57% of Civista Bancshares worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CIVB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of CIVB opened at $21.89 on Friday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

