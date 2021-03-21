BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.21% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $21,036,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 131,822 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $580.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KALV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $995,674.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,024.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,025. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

