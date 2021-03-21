BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.13% of Landec worth $22,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Landec by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Landec by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Landec by 894.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.89. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The company has a market cap of $334.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $109,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

