BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.08% of Artesian Resources worth $21,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the first quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 314.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $40.85 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $381.58 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.2571 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.