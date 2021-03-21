BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.43% of RCI Hospitality worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RICK. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 572,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 228,070 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

RICK opened at $65.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. The company has a market cap of $593.73 million, a P/E ratio of -97.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. RCI Hospitality had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

