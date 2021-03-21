BlackRock Inc. Sells 40,854 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.17% of Lands’ End worth $22,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $147,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lands’ End by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ:LE opened at $29.95 on Friday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $548,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,178 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.