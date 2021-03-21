BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:KINZU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KINZU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,029,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KINS Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

OTCMKTS KINZU opened at $10.25 on Friday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $11.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71.

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

