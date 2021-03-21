Blockchain Certified Data Token Hits Market Cap of $7.99 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $7.99 million and $31,094.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024187 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BCDT is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars.

