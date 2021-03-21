Blocknet Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00006501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $28.53 million and approximately $49,673.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006844 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,573,323 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

Buying and Selling Blocknet

