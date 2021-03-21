Blockpass (PASS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,939.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Blockpass has a market cap of $2.08 million and $5,939.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00050973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00016700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $368.89 or 0.00641936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00024261 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

