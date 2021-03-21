BLOCKv (VEE) Market Cap Reaches $17.32 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $17.32 million and approximately $854,042.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00051742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00647896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024212 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

