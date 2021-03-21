Blockzero Labs One Day Volume Reaches $507,747.00 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $12.63 million and approximately $507,747.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00642104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,902,721 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

