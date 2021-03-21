Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,878,000. Illumina makes up about 6.6% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp grew its position in Illumina by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,171. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.50, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $440.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.27, for a total transaction of $109,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,687,250.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total transaction of $1,111,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

