Bluzelle Hits Market Capitalization of $98.87 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $98.87 million and $13.94 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bluzelle token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00644663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00068740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023623 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle (CRYPTO:BLZ) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,823,111 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

