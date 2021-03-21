BOLT (BOLT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $511,944.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BOLT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $511,944.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00051607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00645534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024366 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.