BOMB Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $207,559.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 156.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.16 or 0.99935849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00035495 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00073975 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003414 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,780 coins and its circulating supply is 910,992 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.