Bonded Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $21.08 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $21.08 million and $874,187.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance token can now be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.58 or 0.00459774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00064421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00141516 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00057373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.44 or 0.00703751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00074536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Bonded Finance Token Profile

Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 tokens. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

Bonded Finance Token Trading

