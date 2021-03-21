Bonk Price Tops $0.66 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Bonk has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $87,954.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001138 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.52 or 0.00460933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00064592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.23 or 0.00141009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.54 or 0.00709223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bonk Profile

Bonk’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

