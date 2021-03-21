Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Capital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $59.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,287.74. 637,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,933. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,234.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,015.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist increased their price objective on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

