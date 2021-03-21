Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Booking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock traded down $59.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,287.74. 637,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,933. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,469.58. The stock has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,234.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,015.28.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,188.11.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

