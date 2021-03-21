BOOM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,896.00 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $7,896.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.65 or 0.00642104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,143,031 coins and its circulating supply is 782,112,299 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.