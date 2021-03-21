Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $46.48 or 0.00079902 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $18,978.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00459987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00064174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.63 or 0.00140333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00056960 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.87 or 0.00704620 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.