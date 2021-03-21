BoringDAO (BOR) Market Cap Reaches $46.31 Million

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BoringDAO has a market cap of $46.31 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $566.36 or 0.00991436 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.16 or 0.00460683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00058053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.55 or 0.00692430 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00074559 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,764 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

