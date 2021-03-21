BOScoin (BOS) Trading Up 22.8% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BOScoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.87 million and $433.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000143 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Token Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

