Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 978,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $33,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,684,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,566,000 after purchasing an additional 449,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 833,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,341,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 704,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

