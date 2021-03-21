Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 978,258 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $33,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,684,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,566,000 after purchasing an additional 449,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 833,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,341,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after buying an additional 704,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $80,963.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
