Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $93,412.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00050968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00017535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.79 or 0.00644821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00023533 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.