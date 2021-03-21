Bounce Token (AUCTION) Market Capitalization Reaches $70.27 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for about $33.72 or 0.00058792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $70.27 million and $7.97 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460906 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00139009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00056341 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.23 or 0.00706520 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00073841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 tokens. Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance

