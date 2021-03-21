BoutsPro (BOUTS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46,323.00

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, BoutsPro has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market cap of $64,730.36 and $46,323.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00016723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.86 or 0.00640044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00068692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024231 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BOUTS is a token. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 tokens. The official website for BoutsPro is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BoutsPro

