BOX Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40.00 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 41.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOX Token has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $40.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.57 or 0.00484667 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 81.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 164.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

