BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 72,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BP shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of BP stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.