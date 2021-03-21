BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a note issued to investors on Saturday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.66. 2,232,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,603. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,529,901 shares of company stock valued at $213,924,093. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,011,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

