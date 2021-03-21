Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,520,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,751 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $652,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $227,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,503 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $1,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 32,082,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,981,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.