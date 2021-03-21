Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Capital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total value of $233,125.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,953 shares of company stock valued at $43,973,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $13.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,860,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,836. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $177.75 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $467.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.08. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

