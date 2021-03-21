Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

