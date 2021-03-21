Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to announce sales of $28.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.90 million. American Software posted sales of $29.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $111.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.25 million to $111.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.39 million, with estimates ranging from $118.90 million to $119.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

AMSWA stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. American Software has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $707.80 million, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other American Software news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of American Software by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of American Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

