Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.86. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Merchants by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $8,629,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Merchants by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,062. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.33. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.