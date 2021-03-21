Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Announce -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) to post ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.85). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

NASDAQ FPRX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,506,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 4.40. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 277.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 108,952 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

