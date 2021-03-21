Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,769,908.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,050 shares of company stock worth $3,789,958 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $24.04. 8,760,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,189. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.