Brokerages Anticipate Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to announce earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Glacier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

GBCI traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. 1,534,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

