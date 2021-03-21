Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair cut shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

GOGO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 2,422,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,623. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,125,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

