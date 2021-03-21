Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.10. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $8,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 175,088 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $2,214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 67,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.