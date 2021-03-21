Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report $20.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $25.16 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $88.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.60 million to $98.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.55 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $111.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 33,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

