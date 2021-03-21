Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will post $435.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $432.90 million and the highest is $436.80 million. Lumentum reported sales of $402.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.06.

In other Lumentum news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $489,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $83.54 on Friday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.54.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

