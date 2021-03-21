Brokerages Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.79 Million

Brokerages expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce sales of $86.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $129.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $389.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $434.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $407.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.10 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

RTLR stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

