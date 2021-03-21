Brokerages Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. SL Green Realty reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $73.96 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

