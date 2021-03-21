Brokerages Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post $4.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $18.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

