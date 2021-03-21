Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $33.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.58 billion and the highest is $34.28 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.01 billion to $137.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.94 billion to $153.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $359.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

