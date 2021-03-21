Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.05.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $147.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $152.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 78.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

